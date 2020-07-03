Mumbai Rains Traffic Update: BEST diverts buses from following routes

Amidst the heavy downpour and waterlogging in Mumbai, The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) has diverted its buses from the following routes.
Gol Deval (Bhuleshwar)
Sion Road No. 24
Gandhi Market (Both up and down direction)
Hind Mata (Both up and down direction).
After the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecasted heavy downpour in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar, and issued an orange alert till July 5, the Maximum City received heavy showers on Friday.
Meanwhile, Dadar's Hindmata area was flooded after the city received heavy rains.