Mumbai Rains: Maximum City gets heavy showers, Dadar's Hindmata flooded

IMD on Thursday had said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Thane and Palghar.

"High convergence of strong moist westerly/southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Arabian sea very likely along west coast till 06th July and over plains of northwest India & central India from 03rd July, 2020," tweeted IMD.

"i) Isolated heavy to very heavy r/f with isolated extremely heavy falls is very likely over north Konkan on 03rd & 04th July; Gujarat region on 04th & 05th July and over Madhya Maharashtra on 04th July

ii) Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is also very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 02nd-04th July and over Saurashtra & Kutch during 04th-06th July," IMD added.