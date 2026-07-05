Mumbai Rains: Seasonal Rainfall Crosses 1,000 Mm In Just 12 Days As IMD Continues Red Alert

Visitors enjoying high tidal waves at Marine Drive in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: Despite arriving nearly two weeks late, the monsoon has gathered extraordinary momentum, pushing Mumbai's cumulative seasonal rainfall past the 1,000 mm mark within just 12 days of its onset. The city has already received nearly 80% of its average July rainfall in the first four days of the month.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 70.2 mm of rainfall at its Colaba observatory and 164.1 mm at Santacruz during the nine hours ending 5.30 pm on Saturday, reflecting the intensity of the ongoing downpour.

A tree felt at LD Ruparel Marg, Malabar Hill in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Rain continued to lash Mumbai through the day, with Vikhroli emerging as the wettest location after recording nearly 260 mm of rainfall between 8 am and 8 pm.

It was followed by Powai (249 mm), Malad (234 mm), Malabar Hill (174 mm) and Parel's G South Ward (172 mm), highlighting the widespread and intense nature of the rainfall across the city.

Flooded road at Mumbai Central due to heavy rain in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Red Alert Continues

Since July 1, the IMD's Santacruz observatory has recorded 675.6 mm of rainfall, while Colaba has received 500 mm, highlighting the season's dramatic turnaround.

With the wet spell far from over, the IMD has continued its Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on Sunday (July 5), forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

Noor Mahal building vacated after some portion collapsed due to heavy rainfall at tardeo in Mumbai | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

While conditions are expected to moderate slightly thereafter, an Orange Alert for Monday (July 6) indicates that heavy to very heavy rain will continue to lash the region.

Reservoir Levels Improve

Meanwhile, the relentless rainfall has begun replenishing Mumbai's water reserves, with the combined storage in the city's seven lakes rising marginally to 9.41% (1.36 lakh million litres) from 8.93% a day earlier.

While experts expect reservoir levels to improve significantly if the current spell continues, the stock remains well below last year's levels. On the corresponding date in 2025, the seven lakes had already reached over 50% of their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

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Rainfall Data

June rainfall

Colaba: 441.1 mm

Santacruz: 416.4 mm

July rainfall

Colaba: 500 mm (68% of average monthly rainfall)

Santacruz: 675.6 mm (79% of average monthly rainfall)

Total rainfall recorded so far

Colaba: 941.1 mm

Santacruz: 1,092 mm

Average July rainfall

Colaba: 734.1 mm

Santacruz: 855.7 mm

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