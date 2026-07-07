Mumbai Rains: Reservoir Levels Reach 29 Per Cent, But BMC Retains 10 Pc Water Cut

Rising reservoir levels have improved Mumbai's water stock, but the BMC has decided to retain the 10% water cut | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 7, 2026: The relentless rainfall over the past eight days has brought some relief to Mumbai's water shortage. With satisfactory rainfall in the catchment areas, the total water level of the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai reached 28.92% on Tuesday morning.

Notably, the water level increased by 12% in a period of 24 hours following heavy downpours in Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts, where the reservoirs are located.

Water Cut To Continue

However, there will be no relief from the ongoing 10% water cut in Mumbai.

“With the current water levels, we have water available till September 16-17. We have to ensure water is available till the next monsoon. The intensity of rainfall may decrease in the coming days. We can reverse the water cut in Mumbai only after all seven dams overflow. We have to wait until at least the end of July to take a call on the water cut,” said a senior officer from the BMC's Hydraulic Engineering Department.

With the 12% increase in water levels over 24 hours, the city gained a water stock equivalent to around 40 days. The total available water for use on Tuesday morning was 4.18 lakh million litres (ML), compared with 2.44 lakh ML on Monday morning. The total capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh ML.

Rainfall Intensity Likely To Ease

Meanwhile, after non-stop heavy downpours for a week, the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is likely to decrease. However, light to moderate rain is expected to continue for the remaining days of the week.

As per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) district forecast for the next five days, no alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane. A yellow alert has been issued for heavy rainfall in Raigad and Palghar districts for July 8, with no warning thereafter.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours, intermittent spells of moderate to heavy rain and occasional gusty winds reaching 60-70 kmph are likely. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 27°C, respectively.

Rainfall And Incident Report

From Monday, 8 am to Tuesday, 6 pm:

Total rainfall:

City – 55.65 mm

Eastern suburbs – 97.21 mm

Western suburbs – 97.42 mm

Tree falls reported – 466 (no injuries)

Short circuits reported – 26 (no injuries)

Wall/house collapses – 38 (two senior citizens and two minors injured)

• In an incident at Regency, 3rd Cross Road, Lokhandwala Garden No. 2, Lokhandwala Market, Andheri West, a citizen was doing yoga in a private park when cement sheets fell nearby. Two senior citizen women, Sheetal Shaikh (65) and Shantidevi Bhandari (75), were injured in the incident and admitted to Kokilaben Hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable.

• At Plot No. 16, A Line, Road No. 10, near Hanuman Mandir, Bainganwadi, Govandi, part of the wall of a ground-plus-three-storey building collapsed onto an adjacent ground-plus-one-storey structure. Sarfaraz Sheikh (17) was trapped under the debris, suffered minor injuries and was admitted to a nearby hospital. His condition is stable.

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• A slab and plaster from an MHADA building collapsed at Building No. 9/A, MHADA Colony, MIDC, Poonam Nagar, Andheri (W). Sanjay Ambedkar (17) suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Trauma Care Hospital for treatment. He was discharged after receiving the required treatment.

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