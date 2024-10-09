 Mumbai: Rains Provide Relief From October Heat; Netizens Share Videos
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai District Forecast & Warnings for next five days issued on Wednesday, October 9, predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts from October 9-14.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, October 09, 2024, 07:37 PM IST
Representative image

Mumbaikars on Wednesday (October 9) received respite from immense heat and humidity as moderate to heavy rainfall was witnessed in several areas.

This is the second time after October 6 that unexpected passing showers graced the city.

People took to X and shared videos of the rainfall. Also, the mandatory 'Mumbai rains' hashtag began to trend on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

