Mumbai: Rains Provide Relief From October Heat; Netizens Share Videos

Representative image |

Mumbaikars on Wednesday (October 9) received respite from immense heat and humidity as moderate to heavy rainfall was witnessed in several areas.

This is the second time after October 6 that unexpected passing showers graced the city.

People took to X and shared videos of the rainfall. Also, the mandatory 'Mumbai rains' hashtag began to trend on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai District Forecast & Warnings for next five days issued on Wednesday, October 9, predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane districts from October 9-14.