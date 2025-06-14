 Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Today; Red Alert In Kokan, Orange And Yellow Alerts Issued In Maharashtra
Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Anticipated Today; Red Alert In Kokan, Orange And Yellow Alerts Issued In Maharashtra

Mumbai will experience substantial to intense rainfall from June 12-15, with orange alerts in Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha, and Marathwada, and a red alert in the Kokan region. Current conditions include cloudy weather and humidity at 87%.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 09:27 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: As per the recent weather update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to face substantial to intense rainfall between June 12 and June 15. Madhya Maharashtra, Vidharbha, and Marathwada areas are placed under orange alert, whereas the Kokan region has received a red alert.

Cloudy weather has dominated the city since late yesterday evening, bringing light rain and overcast skies across urban and suburban regions. IMD has forecasted significant to extremely high rainfall expected today. At 9 AM, the temperature stands at 28 degrees Celsius, with humidity at 87%, and winds blowing at 8 KMPH, resulting in warm, humid weather with rainfall.

Weather Forecast for Today

IMD reports that Mumbai will encounter overcast conditions accompanied by significant rainfall today, June 14. The predicted temperatures are expected to vary from a low of 25 degrees Celsius to a high of 31 degrees Celsius.

Forecast for Tomorrow's Weather

As per the reports, Mumbai is expected to have weather like today, with temperatures from a low of 26 degrees Celsius to a high of 32 degrees Celsius, along with generally cloudy sky with heavy rain.

article-image

Maharashtra Faces Orange and Red Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red and orange alert for Maharashtra. The Kokan coastal region is on red alert because of the possibility of heavy to extremely heavy rain today. The IMD has announced an orange alert due to anticipated heavy to moderate rainfall today in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region while centre Maharashtra and Marathwada regions are facing yellow alert today. The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall and cloudy weather throughout the week.

