Mumbai Rains: Multiple Trees Uprooted In Powai Amid Strong Winds; IMD Red Alert Remains In Force – Video

Multiple large trees were uprooted in Hiranandani, Powai on Monday amid heavy rainfall. |

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, several tree-fall incidents have been reported over the past few days as strong winds continue to lash the city. Due to the strong winds, on Monday, multiple large trees were uprooted in Hiranandani, Powai, collapsing near residential buildings and parked vehicles.

Videos shared on social media showed uprooted trees lying along roadsides, near buildings and parked vehicles. The visuals have raised fresh concerns among residents over road safety during the ongoing monsoon.

Several large trees uprooted and fallen across wet roads, near parked cars and buildings after heavy rain in Hiranandani Powai. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/NmhBdUCaFc — Abhijit Pathak (@aajtakabhijit) July 6, 2026

The footage also showed several trees leaning dangerously and appearing on the verge of collapsing under the impact of strong winds.

Tree-fall incidents increase

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed Mumbai and several neighbouring districts under a Red Alert, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The alert also covers Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Nashik and the ghat regions of Pune district.

A similar incident was reported from Mira-Bhayandar, where two people were injured after a massive tree branch fell on them in Bhayandar West. The incident also damaged nearby parked vehicles.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the large tree branch suddenly crashing onto the two pedestrians. The footage further claims that more than 50 trees have fallen across Mira-Bhayandar over the past five days.

People narrowly escaped after a massive tree branch fell in Bhayandar West.



Over 50 trees have fallen across Mira Bhayandar in last 5 days, yet @My_MBMC remain clueless.



Under the BJP led Corporation, negligence and corruption continue while citizens’ lives are put at risk. pic.twitter.com/ruE8wnCle3 — Gems of Mira Bhayandar (@GemsOfMBMC) July 6, 2026

Authorities issue safety advisory

As weather conditions continue to worsen across Mumbai and surrounding districts, Mumbai Police evacuated the Marine Drive promenade due to strong winds and high tide, urging citizens to stay away from the seafront.

Following the IMD's Red Alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other authorities have advised residents to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions.

In view of the heavy rainfall and multiple rain-related incidents across the city, schools and colleges have been declared closed, while private offices have been advised to allow employees to work from home amid the intense showers and gusty winds.