Mumbai Rains: Milan subway to get underground water holding tank

Mumbai: The rainwater accumulated at the Milan subway can be stored in an underground water holding tank, beginning this monsoon. This tank will provide relief from waterlogging, which causes massive traffic jams in Andheri.

As the monsoon is about to arrive, BMC officials are on their toes to complete premonsoon work. Additional municipal commissioner P Velarasu reviewed the work in western suburbs on Tuesday. He also inspected the work of the water holding tank at Milan subway, one of the chronic flood spots in the city.

“The water holding tank with a capacity of 20,000 cubic metres is being constructed on the BMC ground in Andheri. It will be connected with 1,200- mm disposal pipelines. The surface portion of the plot will be usable once the tank is completed,” said the BMC officials.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 09:51 AM IST