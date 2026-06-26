Mumbai Rains: Mayor Ritu Tawde Orders Probe Into Civic Worker's Fall Into Open Drain At Gandhi Market

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has ordered an inquiry after a civic worker fell into an open drain during her Gandhi Market inspection | X

Mumbai, June 25: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday sought a comprehensive inquiry into the incident in which a civic worker fell into an open drain at Gandhi Market during her visit to inspect waterlogging complaints, saying the circumstances surrounding the incident appeared suspicious.

Mayor Seeks Detailed Inquiry

The incident, which went viral on social media and attracted criticism from opposition parties, prompted Tawde to question how the Solid Waste Management (SWM) worker could have fallen into the open drain despite knowing it was an exposed channel and that barricades had been installed. "The circumstances appear suspicious. I have asked the BMC administration to investigate the matter and submit a report," she said.

Following heavy overnight rainfall on Tuesday, the Gandhi Market area witnessed severe flooding. On Wednesday morning, while Tawde was inspecting the chronic waterlogging spot, Baban Sona Jadhav, a mukadam with the SWM department, slipped into an open water channel just a few metres from the inspection site.

The incident occurred in full public view and quickly gained attention on social media. However, Jadhav denied allegations that he had deliberately fallen into the drain, maintaining that the incident was accidental.

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Officials Conduct Preliminary Probe

Officials of the F North Ward visited the site and conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident on Thursday. Officials said statements had been recorded from staff present at the location, including Jadhav, and that the operational procedures followed at the site were being examined.

"The inquiry will assess the circumstances that led to the fall, review the safety measures in place at the location, and determine whether the prescribed protocols were adhered to by personnel deployed there," civic officials said.

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