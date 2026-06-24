Mumbai Rains: BMC Staffer Falls Into Submerged Manhole In Front Of Mayor Ritu Tawde During Inspection Near Gandhi Market In Sion; Escapes Unhurt | VIDEO

A BMC staff member is rescued after falling into a submerged manhole during Mayor Ritu Tawde's inspection of waterlogged areas near Gandhi Market in Sion amid heavy Mumbai rains | X

Mumbai, June 24: A civic staffer from the BMC's Solid Waste Management (SWM) department narrowly escaped injury after falling into an open manhole (drainage chamber) during Mayor Ritu Tawde’s inspection of waterlogged areas near Gandhi Market on Wednesday.

Police personnel and civic staff accompanying the inspection team quickly rescued him, and no serious injuries were reported. However, the incident has highlighted the risks posed by waterlogged streets and hidden manholes during heavy monsoon rains.

The incident occurred while the Mayor was reviewing flood-control measures at Gandhi Market in Sion, when the mukkadam (supervisor) stepped into a manhole that had been concealed by accumulated rainwater on an adjoining road.

Mumbai Shocker A citizen slipped & fell straight into an uncovered manhole right in front of Mayor Ritu Tawde while she was inspecting rain-related conditions in Gandhi Market today. Classic monsoon menace in the city — open manholes striking even during official visits. Safety… pic.twitter.com/RNUZgErAKV — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 24, 2026

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects waterlogged areas and reviews suction pump operations as heavy rainfall continues in the city. pic.twitter.com/yxQ4qqp7ft — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

According to civic sources, the barricaded manhole had been submerged by rainwater, and the supervisor accidentally stepped into it while trying to reach the footpath where the Mayor was standing. Police personnel and civic staff quickly rescued him, and he escaped unhurt.

However, videos of the incident quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from opposition parties and citizens, who questioned the civic administration's monsoon preparedness and safety measures.

Opposition Criticises Monsoon Preparedness

Kishori Pednekar, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator and Leader of Opposition in the BMC, blamed Wednesday's widespread waterlogging on incomplete desilting works and poor monsoon preparedness.

“The large-scale flooding across the city is a direct result of unfinished desilting work. The administration must immediately complete the pending works before the monsoon intensifies further,” she said.

Questioning the effectiveness of flood-mitigation measures, Pednekar noted that despite major initiatives such as the BRIMSTOWAD project and over a decade of BJP rule in the state and BMC, Mumbai had come to a standstill after the season's first major downpour. “After the very first spell of heavy rain, large parts of the city are submerged,” she said.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad also targeted the civic administration over the incident, alleging negligence and corruption in a social media post.

Addressing Tawde, she wrote, "Madam Mayor, before telling protesters to come out onto the streets and work, take a look at the citizen who has fallen in a manhole right in front of you. The person has fallen into the hole because of your inaction and corruption. This is not an accident. But your corruption is being caught red-handed."

Call For Safety Measures

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi has urged Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide to survey open and damaged manholes across Mumbai and install durable protective grilles, particularly in waterlogging-prone areas. Ghadi said, "Submerged manholes become difficult to spot during heavy rains, posing a serious safety risk to citizens."

Also Watch:

He called for a survey of manholes near schools, hospitals, railway stations and flood-prone locations, and sought immediate measures to improve public safety during the monsoon.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/