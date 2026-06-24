BMC Sanitation Worker Falls Into Open Manhole In Front Of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde; Officials Warned Of Suspension

Mumbai: A sanitation worker fell into an open manhole during Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's inspection of waterlogged areas in the city on Wednesday, prompting the mayor to issue a stern warning to civic officials and threaten suspension if any manhole is found left open.

Inspection in rain-hit areas

According to an NDTV report, the incident occurred while Tawde was inspecting rain-affected areas, including Dadar, Hindmata, and Gandhi Market, early in the morning following heavy overnight rainfall that caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects waterlogged areas and reviews suction pump operations as heavy rainfall continues in the city. pic.twitter.com/yxQ4qqp7ft — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

The man who fell into the manhole was identified as a sanitation worker associated with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as per the report.

Following the incident, the mayor, as per the NDTV report, reprimanded concerned officials on the spot and warned that action, including suspension, would be taken against ward officials if open manholes are found in their jurisdiction.

Mayor warning to officials

Speaking to NDTV, Tawde said the manhole cover had been temporarily removed to facilitate the removal of waste clogging the drainage system.

"The man should have also read the 'alert' sign and seen the barricades we have put around the manhole. When the signage clearly states 'stay alert', then people should be cautious. I would urge people of Mumbai to read notices or posters put up by the BMC," she further added.

Mumbai Shocker A citizen slipped & fell straight into an uncovered manhole right in front of Mayor Ritu Tawde while she was inspecting rain-related conditions in Gandhi Market today. Classic monsoon menace in the city — open manholes striking even during official visits. Safety… pic.twitter.com/RNUZgErAKV — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) June 24, 2026

Drainage and civic response

Tawde said multiple pumps have been deployed to drain water accumulated on roads, while efforts are also underway to clear waste clogging drains. She added, "The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is working on a war footing."

Responding to the opposition criticism, Tawde said, “Work doesn't get done by sitting at home; you have to get out into the field."

Rainfall data

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai recorded significant rainfall between 8:30 am on June 23 and 8:30 am on June 24, 2026. Colaba received the highest rainfall at 247.8 mm, followed by Rammandir with 238 mm and Santacruz with 224.8 mm.

Other areas also witnessed heavy rainfall, including Vikhroli (194.2 mm), Sion (193 mm), Tata Power Chembur (192 mm), Vidyavihar (188.7 mm), Byculla (178 mm), and Bandra (175 mm). The data highlights the widespread impact of the monsoon across different parts of the city during the 24-hour period.