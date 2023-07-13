 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Receives Light Showers In Parts Of Western Suburbs; Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Receives Light Showers In Parts Of Western Suburbs; Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

On Thursday too, the regional weather bureau of IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
13 July 2023 08:27 AM IST

Commuters complain of trains running late on Western line

Commuters complained that trains were running late on the Western line of local. "Running almost 1 hour and 15 minutes, which broke the chain and thus the working class people who completely rely on the train have crashed...," tweeted a user.

13 July 2023 07:44 AM IST

City Receives Light Rainfall In Parts Of Western Suburbs on Thursday Morning

While it is raining heavily in Northern parts of India, Mumbai has seen a quiet for last 3-4 days as far as rainfall is concerned. On Thursday too, the regional weather bureau of IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

