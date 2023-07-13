Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Receives Light Showers In Parts Of Western Suburbs; Moderate Rainfall Expected In City Today

City Receives Light Rainfall In Parts Of Western Suburbs on Thursday Morning

While it is raining heavily in Northern parts of India, Mumbai has seen a quiet for last 3-4 days as far as rainfall is concerned. On Thursday too, the regional weather bureau of IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

Couple of passing showers will be there during morning. Western line more prone to get rains. Raining in Andheri, Bandra, Santacruz, Jogeshwari since last some moments. Further, will move towards east. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8QYMk9NEvV — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 13, 2023