 Mumbai Rains Live Update: Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 48.59% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Levels
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Mumbai Rains Live Update: Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 48.59% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Levels

Heavy monsoon rainfall boosted Mumbai's seven reservoirs to 48.59% of total live storage capacity, with water stock rising by 7.23 percentage points in 24 hours. Vihar and Tulsi lakes reached full capacity and began overflowing, significantly improving the city's drinking water reserves

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Thursday, July 09, 2026, 01:13 PM IST
Mumbai Rains Live Update: Mumbai Water Stock Rises To 48.59% As Heavy Monsoon Rains Boost Reservoir Levels
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09 July 2026 01:13 PM IST

Cloudy skies, heavy showers likely in parts of Mumbai

Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain, the BMC said. Heavy downpours may occur at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph across the city.

09 July 2026 01:13 PM IST

Floodwaters sweep 3,000 LPG cylinders into Patalganga River in Raigad

Heavy monsoon rainfall inundated HPCL's Patalganga LPG Bottling Plant in Raigad, sweeping around 3,000 filled and empty LPG cylinders into the Patalganga River. District authorities said floodwaters entered the Chawane facility in Panvel taluka, triggering the large-scale washout.

09 July 2026 12:32 PM IST

Mumbai wakes up to cloudy skies, light rain

Dark clouds covered Mumbai on Thursday morning as light rain was reported in several areas. Visuals from Marine Drive showed cloudy skies and damp roads, while monsoon conditions continued across the city following days of widespread rainfall and changing weather patterns.

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