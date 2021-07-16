Mumbai Rains: Latest updates on status of Central Railway, Western Railway and Harbour Line local trains

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late.
As per thelatets update, slow line traffic between Kurla -Vidyavihar have been diverted on fast line. Harbor line is also running 20-25 mins late and Trans - Harbor line traffic is running smoothly.
Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.
Maharashtra: Mumbai receives heavy rainfall this morning. Visuals from Chunabhatti railway station as the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged.
Mumbai will continue to receive moderate to intense spells of rain during the next three hours, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.
"Extremely Heavy Rainfall observed during last 24 hours over Mumbai (Santacruz) - 25 cm. Moderate to Intense spell likely to continue over Mumbai during next 3 hours," IMD said in a tweet.
KS Hosalikar, Head of Climate Research and Services, Pune also shared the latest satellite images at 8:30 am indicating intense clouds over Mumbai suburbs and Thane leading to some very intense spells in the last three-four hours.
He said the entire coastal Konkan is covered with clouds and North Konkan-Mumbai needs to watch out.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in the past 24 hours, the city received 64.45 mm, 127.16 mm in Western Suburbs and 120.67 mm in Eastern Suburbs.
Meanwhile, heavy rains have caused waterlogging in parts of Mumbai and also led to the diversion of traffic routes in several parts of the city.
