Mumbai Rains Latest Updates: Normal life disrupted as heavy rainfall triggers water logging

Normal life disrupted in Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers water logging at various places in the city.
Intense rain likely in city today, predicts IMD
Intense rain is likely in Mumbai today. The city received heavy rainfall at isolated places in the last 12 hours. More impact was on western suburbs with rainfall more than 150 mm, predicts IMD, Mumbai.
IMD forecasts `extremely heavy' rainfall in Mumbai, Pune
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. The red alert was issued for the second consecutive day. Rains have been lashing Mumbai and adjoining districts since Tuesday night.
