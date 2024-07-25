Mumbai Rains Latest Update: Trains Run Late, Andheri Subway Closed As Heavy Showers Lash City And Suburbs

Image shows vehicular traffic amid heavy downpour in Mazgaon area on July 25, 2024 | X (@ANI)

Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday (July 25). Trains were running late on Central, Western and harbour lines of Mumbai locals. However, by 9 am at least, there was no stoppage of services. Mumbaikars venturing out or even going to office may need to take a rain check as it continued to rain heavily through the morning.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai city and suburbs will witness moderate to heavy rainfall and even very rainfall at isolated places. The department has said that winds of 50-60 kmph are very likely. The city and suburbs are unlikely to get a respite later as heavy rains are expected in next 48 hours. On Thursday, the temperatures are likely to be in the range of 24 degrees Celsius to 29 degrees Celsius.

Andheri Subway has been closed for traffic.

Mumbai rains: When is the high tide?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that in 24 hours preceding 8 am on Thursday, the city witnessed 44 mm rainfall while eastern and western suburbs had rainfall of 90 and 89 mm respectively. The high tide is expected at 2:51 pm (4.64 metres).

🗓️ २५ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात मध्यम ते जोरदार स्वरूपाचा, तर काही ठिकाणी अतिजोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



दरम्यान, अधूनमधून ताशी ५० ते ६० किलोमीटर वेगाने वादळी वारे वाहण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - दुपारी - ०२:५१ वाजता - ४.६४ मीटर



ओहोटी - रात्री - २१:००… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 25, 2024

Mulund received more than 200 mm of rain in last 24 hours, said BMC.

Western Railway has said from its official X handle that all trains are running normally.

Central Railway did not make any official announcement from its X handle early in the morning.

Although the railways were saying that trains were running normally, social media chatter and conversations on popular train schedule apps suggested that not everything was well.

Several social media handle that track rains in Mumbai are predicting continuation of heavy rains.