Mumbai Rains: IMD Upgrades Weather Alert To Orange As Heavy Rain Intensifies; Palghar Put Under Red Alert | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday upgraded its weather warning for Mumbai from a Yellow Alert to an Orange Alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the city as monsoon activity intensified across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

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The revised warning was issued at 9 am as part of the IMD's five-day district forecast, replacing the yellow alert that had been issued earlier in the morning. The weather department has warned of very heavy rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph.

Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy showers along with gusty winds after intense overnight rainfall lashed several parts of the city. Areas including Andheri, Powai, Malad, Kandivali, Mulund, Bandra, Sion and Mahalaxmi received heavy rainfall, while dark clouds continued to hover over the city through the morning.

Read Also Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Gusty Winds; High Tide Warning In Place

According to the IMD, generally cloudy skies with persistent rainfall are expected throughout the day. The weather office has cautioned that the intense showers could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and disruptions to transport services.

Palghar Put Under Red Alert

The updated forecast also places neighbouring districts under severe weather alerts. Palghar has been issued an Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall along with strong winds of 50-60 kmph, while Thane and Mumbai are under Orange Alerts for very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Raigad has also been warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

From Friday onwards, rainfall intensity is expected to gradually reduce across the region. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 24, followed by moderate rainfall over the weekend and light to moderate rain by July 26 and 27.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has advised residents to remain alert as heavy rain and high tide conditions may result in flooding in low-lying coastal areas. Civic agencies and disaster management teams remain on standby to respond to any emergencies arising from the changing weather conditions.

Commuters have also been advised to plan their travel in advance, as intermittent heavy showers and gusty winds may affect road traffic and suburban train services during peak hours.

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