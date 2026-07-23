Mumbai Braces For Heavy Rain As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Amid Gusty Winds; High Tide Warning In Place |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds on Thursday morning as monsoon activity intensified across the city, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the day. The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds, while civic authorities have warned residents to remain cautious amid the possibility of waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

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Several parts of the city, including Andheri, Powai, Malad, Kandivali, Mulund, Bandra, Sion and Mahalaxmi, received heavy overnight showers. Morning visuals from Marine Drive showed dark clouds engulfing the city's skyline as steady rain continued across Mumbai.

Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall at several places throughout the day. The department has also predicted occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees Celsius.

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The weather department has further warned of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in isolated areas. Authorities cautioned that intense spells of rain could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and disruptions to suburban railway services.

Adding to the concern, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a high tide alert, warning that the combination of heavy rainfall and rising sea levels could result in seawater entering low-lying coastal areas. Officials have advised residents to avoid venturing near the shoreline during periods of rough sea conditions.

The impact of the overnight rainfall was already visible on Mumbai's roads. Traffic moved at a slow pace on the Western Express Highway near Goregaon and Dahisar, while congestion was also reported on the Eastern Express Highway between Vikhroli and the Mulund-Thane stretch due to persistent showers and reduced visibility.

Neighbouring regions, including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, also witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, with isolated areas expected to receive very heavy downpours capable of causing localised flooding.

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Despite the weather conditions, suburban railway services remained largely operational. However, commuters on the Central Railway network reported delays of around 15 to 20 minutes during the morning rush hour. Western Railway services continued to operate normally, while railway authorities kept a close watch on the evolving weather situation.

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Are Schools & Colleges Closed?

Schools and colleges across Mumbai, Thane and Palghar remained open, as neither the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation nor other civic authorities announced a city-wide holiday. Officials said there had been no major disruption that warranted suspension of educational activities.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, the city's air quality remained in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of monsoon showers. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 27 on Thursday morning. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as "Good", indicating minimal impact on public health.

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