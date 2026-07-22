Mumbai Rains: IMD Upgrades City To Orange Alert As Heavy Downpour Continues; Palghar Under Red Alert

Heavy monsoon rain continued across Mumbai, prompting the IMD to issue an Orange Alert while Palghar remained under a Red Alert | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 22: The downpour, which began over the weekend, continued for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai and its metropolitan region, with several areas recording more than 100 mm of rainfall.

Considering the intense rain spells, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday afternoon upgraded the alert from Yellow to Orange for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad, while Palghar was placed under a Red Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

For Thursday, Palghar and Raigad districts are under an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, while Mumbai and Thane are under a Yellow Alert.

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will generally remain cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall at a few places and the possibility of occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C, respectively.

Rainfall Across The City

During the 24-hour period from Tuesday, 8.30 pm, to Wednesday, 8.30 pm, the local weather stations that recorded the highest rainfall included Borivali Fire Station (143 mm), Dahisar Fire Station (134 mm), Kandivali Fire Station (110 mm), Veena Nagar, Mulund (111 mm), Aarey Road, Goregaon (88 mm), S Ward, Bhandup (80 mm), Vihar Lake (76 mm), and Pali Chimbai, Bandra (77 mm), among others. The suburbs received more rainfall than the city area.

As of Wednesday morning, the total rainfall recorded so far this monsoon at the Colaba observatory was 1,479 mm, which is 70.61 per cent of the average annual rainfall. The Santacruz observatory recorded 1,787 mm, which is 77.07 per cent of the average annual rainfall.

Meanwhile, Mumbai surpassed its average July rainfall within the first week of the month.

Rain-Related Incidents Reported

Amid the heavy downpour, a total of 77 tree-fall incidents were reported between Tuesday, 8 am, and Wednesday, 6 pm. In one such incident in Vile Parle on Wednesday afternoon, a 36-year-old woman was injured after a tree fell on a Rapido bicycle. She was taken to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra and was discharged after receiving the required medical treatment.

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In the early hours of Wednesday, a 25-year-old woman was injured in a landslide at the Indiranagar slum in Hanuman Tekdi. She was taken to Sion Hospital and was discharged after receiving the required medical treatment.

Sixteen incidents of short circuits were reported across the city. However, no injuries were reported.

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