Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Nowcast Warning, Heavy Showers & Gusty Winds Likely For Next 3 Hours

Mumbai Heavy Rains | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to witness intense rainfall on Tuesday, with several parts of the city and its suburbs receiving heavy showers since early morning. Amid the worsening weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange nowcast warning for the next three hours, cautioning of thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds and moderate rainfall in Mumbai Suburban.

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Details On Alert Issued By IMD

The warning was issued at 11:24 am on August 11 and will remain valid until 2:24 pm. According to the IMD, thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 kmph and moderate rainfall of 5–15 mm per hour are very likely over Mumbai Suburban during this period.

The weather department has also warned residents to remain cautious as intense spells of rain could lead to difficult travel conditions and waterlogging in vulnerable areas. The IMD has advised people to check road and traffic conditions before travelling and avoid unnecessary journeys during the warning period.

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Residents have also been advised against taking shelter under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms and gusty winds. People have been asked to follow advisories issued by the authorities and take necessary precautions until the weather conditions improve.

The orange warning comes as Mumbai has been experiencing persistent monsoon activity, with intense rainfall reported across several areas since the early hours of Tuesday. More showers are expected during the day, with weather conditions likely to remain unsettled across the city and its suburbs.

Traffic Hit, Local Trains Delayed In Mumbai

Heavy showers from around 4 am on Tuesday caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Harbour Line trains were delayed by 10-15 minutes, while Central Railway services ran five-seven minutes late. IMD said isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers, while a fresh spell of rainfall across Maharashtra is expected from August 13.



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