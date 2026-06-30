Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Heavy Downpour Triggers Waterlogging, Traffic Snarls

Heavy monsoon showers continued across Mumbai as the IMD issued an Orange Alert for the next four days | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 30: Mumbai has been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall since Sunday night. The downpour continued on Tuesday, with moderate rainfall at scattered places throughout the day. The rain led to a typical monsoon scene in the metropolis, with waterlogging in low-lying areas, slow-moving traffic and stranded commuters.

Orange Alert Issued

The rainfall activity is expected to intensify as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts for the next four days.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the sky will generally remain cloudy, with heavy rain and the possibility of very heavy rainfall towards night/morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 23°C, respectively.

Heavy monsoon showers continued across Mumbai as the IMD issued an Orange Alert for the next four days | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

On Tuesday, several areas received more than 100 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. The weather stations that recorded the highest rainfall (Monday 9 pm to Tuesday 9 pm) included LBS Mulund Check Naka (159 mm), Shahaji Nagar, Trombay (150 mm), N Ward Office, Ghatkopar (129 mm), BKC Fire Station (106 mm), Dindoshi Fire Station (104 mm), Byculla Fire Station (122 mm) and others.

Seasonal Rainfall Update

So far this season, as of June 30 morning, Mumbai's Colaba observatory has recorded total rainfall of 441 mm, while the Santacruz observatory has recorded 416 mm. On the same day last year, the figures stood at 586 mm and 511 mm, respectively.

Monsoon Incidents Reported

As per the BMC's report on monsoon-related incidents, a fire was reported in Sutar Chawl, Dahisar East, at 6.35 am on Tuesday, in which a resident, identified as Jawaharlal Patel (45), sustained up to 90 per cent burn injuries and was admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in critical condition.

Also Watch:

Apart from this, from Monday 8 am to Tuesday 8 am, a total of 13 short-circuit incidents were reported across Mumbai. A total of 36 incidents of tree falls and eight complaints of wall collapses were also received.

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