Mumbai Rains: Hotel patrons in hot spot, rescued

Kalyan: The heavy downpour on Saturday left hundreds of people stranded at a hotel on the Kamba-Murbad Road in Kalyan. Rescue teams from the NDRF and the fire brigade rescued people from the Red Chilly hotel and moved them to safety. Nine others were rescued by the military and Air Force.

There was extensive flooding in many areas of Kalyan on Saturday morning. Several nullahs and gutters had overflowed, resulting in water entering many houses. Places like Yogidham Retibunder, Kailash Nagar, Khadegolavali, Aadvli Thokali, Varap and Maharal villages, itnessed floods.

Not even the Kolsewadi police station near Vithalwadi Station was spared the onslaught of gutter water. Police found themselves in two feet of water. Kalyan Municipal Commissioner Govind Bodake, civic personnel and fire brigade officers rushed to help residents in distress.

In Ulhasnagar

Due to the rising levels of the Ulhas River, Ambarnath and surrounding areas were flooded. In low-lying areas of Ulhasnagar, like Shanti Nagar, Minatai Nagar, Samrat Ashok Nagar, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and Renuka Society, there was waterlogging. Local political parties and social activists came forward to help, providing them with food and tea. Near Ulhasnagar station, at Shivaji Nagar and Ayodhya Nagar, water entered shops and damaged goods.

MLA Jyoti Kalani along with workers, arranged food and shelter for the flood-affected. Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh, accompanied by fire officers, rushed to flooded spots in the morning to assist the distressed.

In Dombivli

In Dombivli, there was a flood-like situation in homes and roads in Kumarpada, Rajupada, Devikapada and Gopinath Chowk.