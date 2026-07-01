Mumbai Rains: Heavy Showers Lash City Again, Harbour Line Services Hit; Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging Amid Orange Alert By IMD

Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rain Batters City Again, Harbour Line Services Hit; Andheri Subway Shut Due To Waterlogging Amid Orange Alert By IMD |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to heavy rains in several parts of the city on Wednesday morning. The rains, which began on Monday after a brief interval, have been lashing the city for the past two days. Several areas in south Mumbai, including Parel, Dadar, Sion, Byculla, Colaba and Marine Lines, witnessed continued rains overnight. Western and Eastern suburbs also saw moderate showers leading to waterlogging in areas like Andheri, Kurla, BKC and Mulund.

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Orange Alert For Mumbai

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are witnessing intensified monsoon activity once again, with heavy rainfall lashing the city and coastal regions over the past two days. In view of the worsening weather conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts on Tuesday, July 1.

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The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days. According to IMD, isolated parts of Mumbai may continue to receive intense rainfall till Friday. The monsoon has regained strength over Mumbai due to active weather systems along the Konkan coastline, leading to an increase in rain intensity across the region.

Several low-lying areas in Mumbai, including Dadar, Andheri, Kurla and Sion are likely to witness waterlogging as civic authorities remain on high alert. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials and disaster response teams have been deployed in vulnerable areas to tackle possible flooding situations.

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Andheri Subway Shut

The heavy overnight rainfall has already disrupted normal life in several parts of the city. The Andheri subway was shut once again after severe waterlogging submerged the key east-west connector route.

Police personnel were deployed at the site to divert traffic and prevent accidents in the affected area. The Andheri subway had also witnessed flooding on Monday and Tuesday earlier this week. Although water had receded later during the day, fresh overnight showers led to renewed flooding, forcing authorities to close the subway again.

Harbour Local Train Services Hit

Local train services on Mumbai's Harbour Line experienced a brief disruption on Wednesday morning, July 1, following an overhead equipment (OHE) fault near Nerul railway station, according to Central Railway (CR), as reported by IANS. The disruption came amid heavy rainfall in the Panvel region, where local train services from Panvel to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) were temporarily suspended.

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Central Railway said the OHE snapped in the UP direction towards CSMT at around 4:52 am. Railway officials promptly carried out repair work, and the overhead equipment was fully restored by 5:45 am.

CR confirmed that train operations across the network have since returned to normal. However, during the morning rush hour, many commuters reported delays on the Harbour Line through the M-Indicator app, which is widely used for Mumbai local train updates. The disruption, coupled with incessant rainfall, led to overcrowding at several Harbour Line stations, leaving office-goers stranded and frustrated.

Are Schools Closed Today?

Meanwhile, there is no official announcement yet regarding closure of schools and colleges in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and district administration have not issued any notification ordering educational institutions to shut due to rain. However, parents and students have been advised to stay in touch with their respective schools and colleges for any local updates regarding possible closures or schedule changes.

The IMD has urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall periods and remain cautious near weak structures, waterlogged roads and heavily wooded areas. Authorities have also advised people to closely monitor weather updates as rainfall activity is expected to continue across Mumbai and adjoining suburbs throughout the day.

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