Mumbai Rains: Heavy Overnight Rain Batters Suburbs, Dumps Over 100 MM In 4 Hours; Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic

Heavy overnight rain inundated several Mumbai suburbs, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic at multiple locations | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, June 29: Overnight rain pounded parts of Mumbai on Monday, dumping more than 100 mm in several suburbs within four hours and triggering waterlogging at several locations. Mulund received 160 mm of rainfall and Versova 157 mm, leading to flooding at the Andheri subway.

However, despite an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds, most parts of the city witnessed only light to moderate showers during the day, with intense rainfall confined to isolated pockets.

The monsoon returned with intensity late on Sunday night, but the rainfall was highly uneven across Mumbai. While the suburbs received torrential rain, the island city experienced only moderate showers.

Between midnight and 4 am, other areas such as Mankhurd recorded 123 mm of rainfall, followed by Powai (122 mm), Bhandup (120 mm) and Marol-Oshiwara (108 mm). In comparison, Worli registered the highest rainfall in south Mumbai at 53 mm.

Suburbs Receive Heaviest Rain

Mumbai witnessed highly uneven rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the suburbs bearing the brunt of the monsoon. Between 8 am on June 28 and 8 am on June 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 103.1 mm at Santacruz, compared with just 30.4 mm at Colaba.

The eastern suburbs recorded the highest average rainfall at 113.27 mm, followed by the western suburbs (84.27 mm), while the island city received only 37.50 mm.

Waterlogging Disrupts Traffic

The heavy rain submerged the Andheri subway, bringing traffic to a halt, while waterlogging on LBS Marg in Mulund severely disrupted the morning commute. Waterlogging was also reported from Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Malad and Malvani. The BMC recorded 16 short-circuit incidents, 17 tree and branch fall incidents, and three cases of house and wall collapses.

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Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tuesday, followed by an orange alert from July 1 to 3, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

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