Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Click here for latest updates | File

Mumbai: Mumbai's weather has certainly changed as a bright sunny day has turned into a cloudy, cold atmosphere. As IMD issued a yellow alert on Wednesday for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other adjacent districts, the continuous rainfall on Wednesday has allowed the traffic movement in the city.

From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls to airport traffic and local train status - Updates

BEST and traffic snarl update:

Slow moving traffic at Barkat Ali Naka.

Slow moving traffic at Sahara Star, both sides.

Southbound vehicular subway is slow at Milan Subway, Western Express Highway.

Northbound Vehicular movement is slow at Nesco.

Vehicular movement is slow at Vashi Police Checknaka.

Northbound vehicle movement is low at Anandnagar Toll Naka.

Airport update:

So far, Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has not witnessed diversions and the flight operations are normal.

Local train update:

The trains are running smoothly and no update has been issued by Central and Western railway.