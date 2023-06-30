Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Due to nearly week-long bout of heavy downpour, the city continues to see cloudy and cold days along with intermittent heavy rainfall. The showers that Mumbai witnessed in a week has exceeded the expectation set for this month by the weather agency.

The India Meteorological Centre has allotted yellow alert for Mumbai meanwhile Orange alert continued for Raigad, Thane and Palghar districts.

The city on Thursday received nearly 31mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs received 45mm of rainfall while the western suburbs received 61mm of rainfall.

Forecast for the day

The weather agency has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate to heavy rainfall and stated that very heavy rain likley in isolated pockets. The temperature in the city is likely to hover around 30°C and 25°C for the next 48 hours.

No disruptions in services

While the BEST had no diversions issued, the traffic too was running smoothly except in a few pockets like Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road as public shared their concerns with Mumbai Traffic Police on Twitter.

The trains on Central Railway and Western Railway were plying per schedule.

For more details you can check our live blog:

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 12.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.