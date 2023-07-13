Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The city has been seeing cloudy skies and light showers after heavy showers subsided. The India Meterological Department has currently given a Green alert which means that the city and suburbs are likely going to witness light showers.

The IMD, for next five days, despite a Green alert have predicted that Mumbai, its suburbs and adjoining areas will receive moderate rainfall.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 29.2°C and has 82% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 31°C and 27°C for the next 24 hours. “Light to moderate rain in city and suburbs,” the IMD forecast for Thursday stated.

Traffic congestion & BEST Bus Diversion

On Thursday morning, the transportation was running smoothly across all modes however a technical snag had thrown Western Railway services off gear. Meanwhile, the BEST had issued no diversion.

Tune into our live blog for updates:

Mumbai AQI

The air quality with rainfall gets better as the showers wash away with it the pollutnts in air. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'Moderate' category, with a reading of 120.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Mazgaon · 110 AQI · Moderate

Sion · 62 AQI · Satisfactory

Bandra Kurla Complex · 69 AQI · Satisfactory

Borivali · 103 AQI · Moderate

Thane · 68 AQI · Satisfactory