Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Mumbai: After a good sunny day at the beginning of the week, the city has sported a rather gloomy look with dark clouds hovering over. Mumbai has been witnessing moderate rainfall since the onset of monsoon late in June. This has led to incidents like road caving and wall collapse in the city.

The city, suburbs and the MMR area will likely see heavy to very heavy rainfall according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather agency has issued an orange alert for Palghar and Raigad districts while they have issued yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane.

The district wise forecast and alerts sounded | IMD

According to the data, Santacruz observatory received 69.1 mm rainfall while Colaba observatory received 10 mm rainfall.

Forecast for the day

The city presently is at 26.6°C and has 94% humidity. However, the temperature is likely to fluctuate between 27°C and 22°C for the next 24 hours. “Heavy rainfall in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall likely at one/two places towards evening/night,” the IMD forecast stated.

Traffic congestion & BEST Bus Diversion

On Friday morning, the transportation was running smoothly across all modes. The trains on Central and Western Railway said that the trains are plying on time. Meanwhile, the BEST had issued no diversion.

The traffic in Mumbai has not been affected yet due to the rains on Friday.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 25.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas

Colaba · 48 AQI · Good

Sion · 21 AQI · Good

Bandra Kurla Complex · 89 AQI · Satisfactory

Borivali · 28 AQI · Good

Thane · 30 AQI · Good