Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning which affected the traffic in the city.

The BEST buses, which were diverted due to waterlogging and falling of trees, have been restored now.

Traffic snarl update

Earlier in the morning, water logging had slowed traffic in several areas.

Congestion at Western Express Highway especially near the Jogeshwari since Saturday morning.

Sion- Trombay Road near Chunabhatti (southbound) experiencing backlog traffic due to an Oil Tanker breakdown.

Traffic due to rains at places like Bhoiwada, Walkeshwar, Wadala, Andheri Subway, etc.

Train update

All the trains on Central, Western Railway were running routinely.

#WATCH: Several parts of #Mumbai faced #waterlogging due to incessant #heavyrainfall on October 8.



"Generally cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours," said the @Indiametdept on October 8#MumbaiRains #Dadar #Weather pic.twitter.com/CEY2JQ1TLp — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) October 8, 2022

The city is expected to experience cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.