e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status

The city is expected to experience cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meterological Department forecasted.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status | Photo: AFP
Follow us on

Rains lashed several parts of Mumbai on Saturday morning which affected the traffic in the city.

BEST bus diversion update:

The BEST buses, which were diverted due to waterlogging and falling of trees, have been restored now.

You can get the latest updates here

Traffic snarl update

  • Earlier in the morning, water logging had slowed traffic in several areas.

  • Congestion at Western Express Highway especially near the Jogeshwari since Saturday morning. 

  • Sion- Trombay Road near Chunabhatti (southbound) experiencing backlog traffic due to an Oil Tanker breakdown.

  • Traffic due to rains at places like Bhoiwada, Walkeshwar, Wadala, Andheri Subway, etc.

Click here for the latest updates.

Train update

All the trains on Central, Western Railway were running routinely.

Check the latest updates here

Read Also
Mumbai weather updates: Cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers, says IMD
article-image

The city is expected to experience cloudy sky with moderate to heavy rain/thundershower in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department forecasted.

IMD predicted that Mumbai touched a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature likely to be 26-degree celsius.

Read Also
Mumbai: OCD Cases on rise in city
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

Mumbai updates: Parts of city face waterlogging; heavy rainfall to continue

Woke up due to loud sound and ran out, lucky to have survived, says Nashik bus tragedy survivor

Woke up due to loud sound and ran out, lucky to have survived, says Nashik bus tragedy survivor

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status

Mumbai Rains: From diverted BEST bus routes and traffic snarls and local train status

Mumbai: Chembur residents raise noise plaint over pandal

Mumbai: Chembur residents raise noise plaint over pandal

Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported

Thane: Fire breaks out in service centre; no casualty reported