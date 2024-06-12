Mumbai Rains Forecast: Rainfall Activity Will Be Subdued For Next 4–5 Days, Says IMD | File

Mumbai: After receiving nearly 100mm of rainfall for the last two days, the rain activity reduced on Tuesday. The city witnessed moderate showers in some pockets throughout the day. However, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rain activity will be subdued for the next 4–5 days.

As per the BMC, the city recorded rainfall of 37mm, followed by 17mm in the eastern suburbs and 12mm in the western suburbs in the past 24 hours, ending at 8am on Tuesday. The city has been witnessing heavy rainfall mostly during the night for the past two days. “Currently, the city is receiving rainfall owing to westerlies. However, from Tuesday onwards there is unlikely to be heavy rainfall for the next 4–5 days,” said an IMD official.

No major waterlogging was reported in the city due to the rain on Monday night. Road traffic was also normal while train services were running with some delays.

Meanwhile, despite the early arrival of the monsoon, the catchment areas of seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai did not receive much rain and their total stock was 81,623 million litres or 5.64% of the required quantum.

The lakes had 10.2% on the same date last year and 13.72% in 2022. The southwest monsoon set over in Mumbai on June 9, two days before the usual date of June 11.