Mumbai Rains: Flood ‘dreams‘ haunt Bhiwandi man

Kalyan: Pradeep Patil is a 42-year-old private sector bank employee who lives in Apna Nagar in Shelar village, Bhiwandi. Post the recent flooding incidents in Kalyan-Badlapur region, his entire family is traumatised by persistent “dreams” of flood water drowning them and their house. The fear of the entire Nadi Naka-Shelar village getting submerged also haunts him.

Pradeep said that in his dreams, he saw the entire Nadi naka-Shelar village submerges. He said, in his first dream, he saw he along with his wife and daughter fell into a pothole while riding a motorcycle. Thereafter, he continues to get such type of dreams".

"This happens every year as the nullahs are not cleaned properly which causes the water-logging. The nullahs are low-lying and lead to water-logging. Shelar gram panchayat officials have simply ignored the area for years," said Pradeep.

The situation on the road has worsened due to the numerous potholes. Due to heavy rains and water-logging, motorists are unable to identify the potholes. –Narendra Gupta

Vehicles are often seen stuck for hours at the Nadi Naka-Shelar village, which is connected to the Gujarat highway.