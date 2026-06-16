Mumbai Rains Delayed Again? IMD Pushes Monsoon Onset To June 25 As Skymet Warns Of Even Later Arrival: Report

Mumbai Rains | FPJ

Mumbai: Mumbai’s much-awaited southwest monsoon may still be over a week away, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) once again postponing its arrival forecast and private forecaster Skymet warning that the city could witness one of its latest monsoon onsets in recent history.

Monsoon Arrival Pushed Back

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reportedly projected monsoon arrival around June 25, while private weather forecaster Skymet has warned that the onset could be delayed even further. The prolonged delay has intensified concerns over water reserves, rising humidity and the possibility of Mumbai recording its driest June in nearly two decades.

On June 11, the IMD had stated that the monsoon’s advance on the western front had halted temporarily and was expected to resume by June 15 or 16, with Mumbai likely to receive monsoon rains by June 18 or 19. A few days later, the forecast was revised again, with the weather department saying the monsoon would remain stalled near Harnai in South Konkan until at least June 20.

IMD Official On Monsoon Arrival In Mumbai

Now, the IMD has further pushed the expected arrival date. IMD Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra told CNBC-TV18 that northern Maharashtra, including Mumbai, along with parts of central Maharashtra, is likely to witness widespread monsoon rainfall only by June 25. If the forecast holds, the city will see a delay of at least 15 days from its normal monsoon onset date.

Private weather agency Skymet has issued an even more cautious outlook, warning that the monsoon could arrive after June 25. The latest monsoon onset recorded in Mumbai in recent years was on June 25, in 2023. According to report citing Skymet, this year’s arrival could surpass that delay, making it one of the slowest monsoon advances in recent memory.

The prolonged delay has also sparked concerns over rainfall deficiency and water availability. Skymet has warned that Mumbai could witness its driest June in nearly two decades if rainfall activity does not improve soon.

Water Levels Go Down Drastically

The delayed monsoon has already started impacting water storage levels across Maharashtra. According to official data, the seven lakes supplying water to Mumbai were filled to only 10.72 per cent of their total capacity as of June 15. Across the state, water storage in 3,028 dam projects stood at 24.53 per cent on June 15, lower than the 30.78 per cent recorded during the same period last year.

Amid concerns over the monsoon’s underperformance, the Maharashtra government has directed authorities to prioritise drinking water supply till August 31 and ensure careful water management in the coming weeks.

Despite the delay in monsoon onset, Mumbai has continued to witness humid weather conditions, occasional drizzles and cloudy skies over the past few days. However, weather officials have clarified that these isolated showers do not mark the official arrival of the Southwest Monsoon over the city.