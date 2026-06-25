Mumbai Rains: City Wakes Up To Light Showers, Partly Cloudy Skies A Day After Monsoon Havoc; AQI Slips To Moderate Range |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to partly cloudy skies and light rainfall on Thursday morning, a day after intense monsoon showers lashed the city, causing widespread flooding, traffic congestion and disruptions to transport services across several areas.

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Light drizzles and intermittent showers were reported from parts of South Mumbai, including Byculla, Parel and Sion since early morning, while western and eastern suburbs such as Bandra, Jogeshwari, Kurla and Mulund also witnessed mild rainfall activity.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city is likely to witness rain or thundershowers later in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph through the day.

Mumbai remains under a yellow alert for Thursday, with authorities urging citizens to remain cautious amid unstable weather conditions. Temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 29°C, while the early morning temperature was recorded at around 25°C.

The comparatively calmer weather comes just a day after Mumbai recorded one of its heaviest June rainfall spells in recent years, following the delayed arrival of the southwest monsoon.

Mumbai Records Heaviest June Rainfall In Years As Monsoon Arrives

After arriving over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Tuesday afternoon, nearly 12 days later than usual, the monsoon intensified rapidly overnight, with several parts of the city receiving more than 300 mm rainfall.

The heavy downpour led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas across Mumbai on Wednesday morning. Flooded spots included the Andheri subway, Dadar TT, Hindmata junction in Parel, Gandhi Market near King’s Circle and Sion.

Apart from these traditional flooding hotspots, waterlogging was also reported from Chembur, Kurla, Mankhurd, Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon, severely impacting vehicular movement and daily commute. The heavy rains also affected suburban railway services, road traffic and flight operations, with Mumbaikars waking up to familiar monsoon chaos across the city.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) rainfall data, between 8 am on June 23 and 8 am on June 24, Colaba recorded 247.8 mm rainfall while Santacruz received 224.8 mm.

Read Also Mumbai Records Heaviest June Rainfall In Years As Monsoon Arrives, Triggers Flooding And Disruptions

The rainfall figures mark Mumbai’s heaviest June rainfall spell in recent years. Previously, the highest 24-hour June rainfall was recorded on June 9, 2021, when Santacruz received 231 mm rainfall, although Colaba had then recorded only 85.8 mm.

AQI.in

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality witnessed a slight deterioration due to changing weather conditions. As per air quality data released on Thursday morning, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 100, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

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