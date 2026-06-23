Monsoon Finally Arrives In Mumbai With Moderate To Heavy Rain, Temperature Drops By 10°C |

Mumbai: The anxious wait for the arrival of monsoon over Mumbai has finally ended. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared onset of the southwest monsoon over Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday noon, further forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall over the region for the next two days.

Favourable conditions end stagnation

"The advancement of monsoon was stagnant for the last few days to due poor surge required for its normal progression. As favourable conditions developed, on Tuesday morning the southwest monsoon advanced upto Alibaug (North Konkan) and arrived over Mumbai by noon. It will cover rest of Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days. Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next two days," IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said.

The normal date of onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 11. This is third most delayed arrival of monsoon over the region since 1950. As per the IMD Mumbai data, the most delayed onset of monsoon was on June 25, in the year 2019 and 2023; and on June 24 in 1974. While last year, it had arrived historically as early as May 26.

Some areas record up to 100 mm rain

On Tuesday, Mumbai received moderate to heavy rainfall, with some areas recording upto 100 mm rainfall in the period of 12 hours. The railway services ran with slight delay and vehicles moved on the road at slow pace. However, there were no major rail or road traffic disruptions reported.

As per BMC disaster management, the weather stations areas which recorded comparatively highest rainfall (7.30 am to 7.39 pm) included- N.M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel (98.2 mm), G-South ward office, Parel (89 mm), (Nair Hospital, Mumbai Central (88 mm), BMC headquarters, Fort (72 mm), MHB School, Malad (61 mm), Nadkarni Park, Wadala (54 mm), Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd (53 mm) and others.

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Mercury plunges nearly 10°C in 24 hours

The arrival of monsoon also sharply dropped the mercury by nearly 10°C within 24 hours. On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded the maximum temperature of 26.8°C, which was 4.6°C below normal. While the minimum temperature was 24.3°C, which was 2.1°C below normal.

The IMD has sounded Yellow Alert for moderate to heavy rainfall for the next two days for Mumbai and it's metropolitan region. While Orange Alert is sounded for south Konkan districts.

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rain with possibility of lightning and thunder. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 29°C and 25°C, respectively.

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