Mumbai Rains: BMC Warns Contractors To Complete Road Work Ahead Of Monsoon By May 31

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: Ahead of the monsoon, the civic authorities have warned the contractors to complete the ongoing road work by May 31 and open for traffic before June 7. Failing which, the work would be taken away from that contractor, while another contractor will be appointed for completion of pending work. However, the previous contractor will not only lose the work but also have to pay the cost of the remaining work with penalty.

The BMC undertook a concretisation of roads across the city last year. Accordingly, in the first phase, a work order was issued for concretisation of 397 kms of roads. However, only 25% of road work has been completed till now, while several roads in the suburbs have been dug up. Additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar recently visited the road work in R South (Kandivali) and R Central (Borivali) areas.

"The road work in these two civic wards was found to be beyond the schedule, so the concerned contractor has been warned to get the work done before monsoon or would have to face a penalty," said a senior civic official.

Bangar instructed civic officials to inspect the ongoing road work and, if the progress of work is not found to be satisfactory, immediately issue notices to the concerned contractor.

"We don't want citizens to face inconvenience during the monsoon, so we are closely monitoring the progress of road work in the city. The contractors would have to complete their ongoing work by May 31, so that they can open the road for traffic movement before June 7. Otherwise, they will have to face the consequences," said Bangar.

He has also warned civic officials to ensure that no potholes are left unattended in the city. "All the pothole-related complaints should be attended to immediately and potholes should be filled within a short period. Also, the construction debris left on the roadside should be lifted immediately," said Bangar.

Last year, the BMC undertook concretisation of 397 km of roads worth Rs. 6,080 crores in phase 1. Out of which, 325 km of road concretisation work has been undertaken in the western and the eastern suburbs.

While the contract of about Rs1,600 crore awarded to Roadway Solutions India Infrastructure Ltd (RSIIL) for 97km of roads in south Mumbai was cancelled over delay.

The city has a road network of 2,050km, out of which around 1,000km has been concretised. The BMC decided to concretise all the roads to make the city pothole-free. The work of concretisation of 312 km of roads in phase 2 will start post monsoon.