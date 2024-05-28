India Weather Today: Heatwave To Prevail In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Rajasthan; Monsoon To Arrive Within 5 Days, IMD Forecasts

File

As sweltering heatwave conditions continue to grip parts of India, relief is on the horizon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting monsoon's arrival coming days. The IMD's Tuesday weather bulletin stated that conditions will become favourable for the monsoon to begin over Kerala within the next five days.

Heatwave conditions today

For now, expect heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to persist in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. These conditions will gradually reduce after May 29, according to the IMD. Heatwave conditions are also likely in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and the Jammu division during this period.

Additionally, hot and humid weather will prevail over parts of Gujarat state from today to May 31 and Bihar on May 28. Warm night conditions are anticipated in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Several regions continue to endure extreme heat

Despite the approaching monsoon, many regions continue to experience extreme heat. On May 27, maximum temperatures soared between 47°C between 49°C in parts of west Rajasthan, east Rajasthan and isolated areas of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Punjab witnessed temperatures in the 44°C to 46°C range, while Vidarbha, east Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Gujarat state, interior Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Telangana ranged from 40°C to 44°C. These temperatures were whopping 4-6°C above normal in many regions, the IMD said.

#JammuandKashmir: The mercury continued its upward trend, with the maximum temperature settling at 43 degrees Celsius. The day’s temperature in Jammu was recorded at 42.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained at 24.7 degrees Celsius.#weatherupdate — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) May 28, 2024

Monsoon arrival forecast

The IMD said monsoon will make an entrace in Kerala in the coming five days. Alongside Kerala, the monsoon is expected to progress into additional areas, including the south Arabian Sea, remaining parts of the Maldives and Comorin area, some parts of Lakshadweep, and further regions of the southwest and central Bay of Bengal, the northeast Bay of Bengal, and northeastern states.

Rainfall forecasts and thunderstorms

Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim can expect fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall from today to June 1. This will be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. Specifically, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala and Mahe starting today to May 31, Lakshadweep on May 29 and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout this period.

Classic Monsoon like conditions prevailing over Kerala.



Moderate to heavy rainfall seen across coastal Kerala.



It's monsoon, but not really due to some technical parameters still not falling in line



Official Monsoon could be declared in 1-2 days.#KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/2DLYpxjK8G — West Coast Weatherman (@RainTracker) May 28, 2024

For Uttarakhand, expect isolated to scattered light rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds between May 28 and June 1. People in Gujarat, brace yourselves to experience strong surface winds of 25-35 kmph today.

Cyclonic storm Remal update

The remnant of cyclonic storm Remal has weakened into a depression over east Bangladesh, moving east-northeast at 12 kmph. As of 5:30 am today, it was centred near approximately 170 km west-southwest of Silchar, Assam. It is expected to weaken further into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area over the next 12 hours.

Deep Depression over Bangladesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 28th May, 2024 over east Bangladesh, about 170 km west-southwest of Silchar, 260 km nne of Mongla, 60 km wsw of Srimangal and 100 km northeast of Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/NV7fYWrHZo — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2024

Heavy rainfall warning for northeastern states

The Northeastern states will see light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few spots in Assam and Meghalaya on May 29 and 30 and June 1. Arunachal Pradesh will experience this on May 28 and 29th and June 1. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over south Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura today, with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from May 29 to June 1.