Mumbai Rains: BMC To Tighten Tree Safety Rules, Hold Developers Accountable After Fatal Tree Collapse Incident In Khar

The BMC has announced stricter accountability for developers following the fatal tree-collapse incident in Khar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 25: Following the death of a young girl and serious injuries to another woman in a tree-collapse incident in Khar, the BMC has announced that developers will be held accountable for ensuring the safety and maintenance of trees within construction sites.

The civic administration also said it would strengthen its policy framework governing tree protection to prevent similar incidents in the future.

BMC To Tighten Tree Safety Norms

The issue was raised in the BMC General Body by Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu under Section 66(B) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

During the discussion, several corporators demanded that the civic body undertake pre-monsoon pruning of trees on private properties to reduce the risk of tree falls and related accidents during the rainy season.

Responding to the debate, Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajakta Verma-Lavangare said an FIR had been registered against the concerned developer at Khar Police Station, while a stop-work notice had been issued through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) to halt construction at the site. She said the developer had failed to obtain the mandatory permission from the Tree Authority.

Lavangare added that the BMC would tighten regulations to clearly fix responsibility on developers for the protection and upkeep of trees within construction premises.

Developer Booked After Fatal Incident

The incident occurred on May 10 near an under-construction building on Linking Road in Khar West. Manasvi Shrivastav, a student from Malad East, was travelling with her younger sister Arika, 15, and friend Harshita, 21, a resident of Santacruz West, for a meal.

The trio had hired an auto-rickshaw and were travelling from Santacruz towards Bandra at around 5.50 pm when a tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle near the construction site.

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Arika lost her life in the accident, while Harshita sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

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