Mumbai Rains: BMC to likely announce 10 to 15 per cent water cut, says report

Though Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the first week of July which increased the water levels in the seven lakes providing water to the city, but still BMC is likely to announce 10 to 15 per cent water cut soon.
According to a report by Mid-Day, the total water stock is only 4.16 lakh million litres. The seven lakes can store up to 14.47 lakh million litres water, which lasts 10 months. Tansa lake is only 24 per cent full and Modak Sagar is 38 per cent full. With no forecast for heavy rain in the coming days, the low water stock is a cause for concern.
A BMC official told Mid-Day that the civic body cannot rely on the current water stock. The proposal of water cut is in process at the Hydraulic Department level and will be sent for consideration to higher authorities.
The seven lakes which provide water to Mumbai are - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi.
The financial capital and its suburbs are expected to see moderate to light showers throughout the day on Thursday. Konkan and some other regions of Maharashtra are also likely to be battered by rains, the IMD said. A high tide of 4.52 meters is expected at 1:43 pm today, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
