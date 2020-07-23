Mumbai Rains: BMC to likely announce 10 to 15 per cent water cut, says report

Though Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the first week of July which increased the water levels in the seven lakes providing water to the city, but still BMC is likely to announce 10 to 15 per cent water cut soon.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the total water stock is only 4.16 lakh million litres. The seven lakes can store up to 14.47 lakh million litres water, which lasts 10 months. Tansa lake is only 24 per cent full and Modak Sagar is 38 per cent full. With no forecast for heavy rain in the coming days, the low water stock is a cause for concern.