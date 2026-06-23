Mumbai Rains Are Here! IMD Confirms Arrival Of Southwest Monsoon In City After Prolonged Delay | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: "The monsoon has arrived over Mumbai and will cover rest of Maharashtra in the next 2-3 days. Mumbai is expected to receive moderate to heavy rains for the next two days," IMD Mumbai Director Bikram Singh said.

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The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of central Arabian Sea, some more parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, remaining parts of Telangana & Odisha, some more parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand & Bihar, today the 23rd June, 2026. - IMD Mumbai said

The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 20°N/60°E, 20°N/65°E, 20°N/70°E, Dahanu, Wardha, Raipur, Daltonganj, Motihari and 28.3°N/83°E as on 23rd June, 2026.

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Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of North Arabian Sea & Gujarat, some more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days; remaining parts of Jharkhand & Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3-4 days.- IMD officials said.

Despite its arrival over Kerala on June 4 and advancement upto southern Maharashtra by June 6, the monsoon was stagnant due to poor surge in weather conditions required for progression of monsoon. The slow progression is also attributed to the El Nino climatic conditions transitioning towards pacific ocean.