Mumbai Rains: Air India, Vistara Urge Passengers To Leave Early For Airport Due To Water-Logging In Many Areas

Mumbai: Air India and Air Vistara have urged travelers to leave early for the airport on Sunday as heavy rains have continued to lash Mumbai for the third consecutive day. The city has been battered by heavy rainfall since the morning, and there are reports of water-logging in various parts of the city, causing problems for commuters and others traveling. Several flights have also been affected due to the heavy rains in the city. Mumbai Airport witnessed many flight delays and cancellations, resulting in passengers being stranded at the airport.

Air India took to social media and asked guests to start early for the airport as they might face problems reaching the airport due to water-logging in many areas leading to the airport. The airline asked passengers to be cautious in choosing their routes to the airport and also mentioned that flights to and from Mumbai are being affected due to heavy rains. Air India also shared a link to a portal and asked passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Air India tweeted, "Flights to and from Mumbai are getting affected due to heavy rains. Guests are advised to start early for the airport, as slow traffic and waterlogging may delay movement." There are reports of flight diversions at Mumbai Airport, as some flights scheduled to land at Mumbai Airport have been diverted due to bad weather.

Air Vistara also shared an update on social media and said, "Flights to and from Mumbai may be impacted due to bad weather. Customers are advised to allow more time for their journey to the airport. Thanks."

Read Also Mumbai Rains: Vistara Flight Rerouted To Ahmedabad Amid Bad Weather Conditions At Airport

A Vistara flight from Amritsar to Mumbai Airport was diverted to Ahmedabad due to bad weather conditions in the city. Passengers faced difficulties due to the diversion at the last moment.

Traffic has been affected in the city due to the heavy rains, and many roads have been blocked for commuters due to water-logging. The IMD has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai and also said that the rains would continue with the same intensity until July 24.