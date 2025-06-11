Mumbai Rains: Active Spell Of Monsoon To Begin Tomorrow, IMD Issues Orange Alert In Several Parts Of Maharashtra | PTI

Mumbai: The city is expected to receive a fresh round of rainfall this week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). After a relatively quiet two-week period with minimal rainfall, the city and surrounding regions in Maharashtra are likely to experience strong showers and thunderstorms beginning Thursday, June 12.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Scientist Sushma Nair confirmed that the monsoon has become active once again. “The monsoon is active. As you know, the monsoon spell began in the last week of May. Conditions are favourable again, and we are expecting an active spell of the monsoon to start from the 12th, that is, tomorrow,” she said.

Rainfall is expected to start in the southern parts of the state and gradually move towards South Madhya Maharashtra. An orange alert has already been issued for that region. Between June 13 and 15, heavy rains are forecast for coastal Maharashtra as well as parts of South Madhya Maharashtra, including Satara district.

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms continuing in several interior parts of the state. These include major districts such as Pune, Ahmednagar, and several areas in Marathwada.

This fresh activity marks a significant change after weeks of subdued monsoon conditions in the region. Residents are advised to stay alert for updates and warnings, particularly in areas under alert for heavy rain and potential storm activity. The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather patterns closely and will provide further updates as the active monsoon spell progresses through the state.

