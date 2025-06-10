Mumbai Rains: Monsoon Revival Likely On June 13 After Prolonged Lull; Alerts Issued For Parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai Rains 2025 |

Mumbai: After arriving earlier than usual on May 26, the southwest monsoon has remained largely inactive across Mumbai and the surrounding regions. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the monsoon is set to revive by June 13, bringing widespread rain to the maximum city and the surrounding region, including other parts of Maharashtra.

Fresh Spell Of Rain Expected From June 13

“Monsoon is not a continuous phenomenon. It includes active and dormant phases. The current lull is one such dormant phase,” said IMD scientist Sushma Nair as quoted by Hindustan Times. Although there have been scattered showers since the onset, the overall monsoon activity has remained subdued across most of the region. This is expected to change starting June 13, as a fresh spell of rain is forecasted to hit several districts in Maharashtra.

According to the latest weather models, a trough extending from North Tamil Nadu to the South Maharashtra coast through interior Karnataka is strengthening. This system is expected to pull in moisture and trigger rainfall across the peninsular belt. The IMD has accordingly issued alerts for various districts in anticipation of this development.

Alerts Issued Across Maharashtra

An orange alert, indicating the possibility of heavy to very heavy rain, was issued for Sindhudurg, Kolhapur and the hilly regions of the Kolhapur Ghats. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been sounded for Thane, Raigad and Pune, warning residents to stay cautious as moderate rainfall is expected.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्य बिंदु



दक्षिण प्रायद्वीपीय भारत में मानसून सक्रिय रहने की संभावना है, जिसके कारण कर्नाटक में 12 से 15 जून के दौरान भारी से बहुत भारी वर्षा और कोंकण और गोवा में कुछ स्थानों 13 से 15 जून के दौरान पर अत्यंत भारी वर्षा की संभावना है।



उत्तर-पश्चिम भारत… pic.twitter.com/EbvjP9AyMl — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 9, 2025

Since the beginning of June, rainfall activity in Mumbai has remained limited. The Santacruz observatory has recorded 87.5 mm of rainfall so far, while the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai logged 82.4 mm. These numbers reflect the inactive monsoon phase that the city has experienced over the past two weeks.

Weather Forecast For Today

For Mumbai, the IMD forecast for June 10 indicates a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover between 27°C and 33°C, offering little respite from the humidity until the full monsoon revival.