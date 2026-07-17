Mumbai: Rain-Slick Western Express Highway Triggers Chain-Reaction Crash On Magathane Bridge, Traffic Disrupted

Mumbai: Water-logging witnessed at the Western Express Highway near Jogeshwari due to heavy rain on August 31, 2021. | B L Soni

Mumbai: A multi-vehicle collision occurred on the southbound carriageway of the Magathane bridge on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East on Thursday. While there were no injuries or casualties, vehicular movement was disrupted for nearly 20 minutes. Traffic police said the mishap occurred because the road had become slippery due to the rain.

According to the Kasturba police, a car driver applied sudden brakes to avoid hitting two bikers who had fallen on the road, triggering a chain-reaction collision involving five cars and a private bus. Balasaheb Bankar, Senior Police Inspector of Kasturba Police Station, said the two bikers lost control of their vehicles due to the slippery road.

The car driver travelling behind them braked suddenly, causing the five cars and a private bus following it to collide. Police said the collision occurred at around 4pm. All the vehicles sustained minor damage.

The Dahisar Traffic Police removed the damaged vehicles from the bridge to the roadside. One locked vehicle was shifted using a crane. Traffic was restored within 15–20 minutes. One of the car drivers involved in the collision said, “The vehicle in front of me suddenly applied brakes. For a few seconds, I couldn’t understand what had happened.”