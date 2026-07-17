Mumbai: BMC Tests 'Manhole Rail Guard' In Kurla To Improve Safety During Maintenance Work | VIDEO

BMC conducted field trials of its new 'Manhole Rail Guard' in Kurla to enhance safety around open manholes | File Photo

Mumbai, July 16: The BMC on Thursday tested its newly developed 'Manhole Rail Guard' at two locations on LBS Marg, including a manhole opposite a petrol pump near Khan Manzil in Kurla, to assess its suitability for use during repair and maintenance work.

Manhole Rail Guard Tested

Developed on the initiative of Mayor Ritu Tawde, the square-shaped guard is designed to improve public safety around open manholes and provide a safer working area for civic workers. During the trial, workers assessed the prototype's stability, ease of installation, available workspace and operational challenges.

The BMC will evaluate its on-ground performance and technical requirements and consider feedback from workers and citizens before deciding whether modifications are needed and if the guard should be deployed across Mumbai, a civic official said.

Safety Measures Strengthened

The pilot comes weeks after the death of 55-year-old daily-wage labourer Aslam Isak Shaikh, who fell into an open manhole on Sakinaka's Khairani Road amid heavy rains on July 2. Following the incident, the BMC launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (9324500600) to report open, damaged or missing manhole covers.

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The BMC maintains over one lakh manholes across Mumbai, including nearly 80,000 under its Sewerage Operations Department. Civic records show that 96,383 manholes have protective safety nets, while 1,800 manholes buried during earlier road works and 4,446 reopened for infrastructure projects are being restored with covers and safety nets as the work progresses.

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