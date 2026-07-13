BMC Introduces Square-Shaped Manhole Rail Guard Prototype After Fatal Sakinaka Accident | File Pic

Mumbai: Following the death of a 55-year-old man who fell into an open manhole in Sakinaka, the BMC has introduced a square-shaped Manhole Rail Guard prototype to enhance safety during manhole maintenance works and protect workers. The prototype will be tested on a pilot basis in Mumbai's L Ward - Kurla.

Mayor Ritu Tawde and Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the Manhole Rail Guard prototype on Monday and suggested modifications, including a collapsible design to suit different manhole sizes and the use of reflective strips or flashing lights for better visibility during night-time works.

"Designed with the safety of both citizens and civic workers in mind, the square-shaped Manhole Rail Guard has a robust yet compact design. Measuring 1 metre in height and 1.5 metres in length and width, it will be available in two variants weighing 225 kg and 80 kg to suit different operational requirements," said a senior civic official.

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The prototype will be introduced on a pilot basis at locations requiring manhole repair works in the Kurla and Sakinaka areas. Based on its on-ground performance, technical requirements, and feedback from civic staff and citizens, the BMC will finalise the design and specifications of the Manhole Rail Guard. The civic administration will then decide on its wider implementation across all administrative wards in Mumbai, added official.

On July 2, 55-year-old daily wage labourer Aslam Isak Shaikh died after falling into an open manhole on Sakinaka's Khairani Road amid heavy rains. Shaikh, who was speaking on his mobile phone while walking, reportedly lost his balance and fell into the manhole. Civic officials said BMC workers at the site, who were installing a protective grill, had alerted him but could not prevent the fall. Following the incident, the BMC has launched a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (9324500600) for reporting open, damaged or missing manhole covers.

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The BMC maintains over one lakh manholes across Mumbai, including nearly 80,000 under its Sewerage Operations Department. According to civic records, 96,383 manholes have been fitted with protective safety nets, while 1,800 buried during earlier road works and 4,446 reopened for infrastructure projects are being restored with covers and safety nets as work progresses.

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