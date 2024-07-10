Mumbai: Rain Or No Rain, Persistent Traffic Continues To Disrupt City Routes | X/@ANI

Mumbai: Rain or no rain, traffic prevailed on Tuesday in Mumbai's western suburban areas. After a tempo broke down at Vakola flyover on the Western Express Highway, massive traffic started to accumulate, choking the entire south bound for hours. By the time, the tempo was cleared, the route between Andheri to Jogeshwari had choked up with traffic, causing motorists to wait for hours in the traffic. By evening, the traffic continued, affecting movement at Andheri Flyover at WEH.

The consistent traffic at Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg (LBS) continued to test the patience of motorists on Tuesday. “I waited for around 40-45 minutes at LBS near BKC Junction. The traffic didn’t move and now this has become a usual route for us,” said a motorist.

Another said, “Usually there are school buses or autos plying college students that create chaos in the morning. Today (Tuesday) all schools and colleges were officially shut and yet entry into BKC from LBS took over 35-40 minutes. This is absurd and needs urgent attention from authorities.”

According to traffic police, the waterlogging on the BKC connector on Monday was the reason traffic was moving slowly. They said they managed to resume the regular flow of traffic before the first half of the day ended.

In the western suburbs, traffic continued to be bad at Malad’s Mith Chowki area. Meanwhile, bad roads with potholes, that worsened after Monday’s rains, continued to choke up traffic at JVLR, Bhandup’s LBS Marg, Nahur route connecting Airoli, Saki Vihar area in Powai, etc.