Mumbai Rain: 60-Year-Old Banyan Tree Falls On Vehicle At Breach Candy; Traffic Restored In 4 Hours, No Injuries Reported

Banyan tree collapses onto a parked vehicle on Breach Candy Road as heavy rain lashes Mumbai | Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Mumbai, June 24: In the first spell of heavy monsoon rain to lash Mumbai since midnight, a 60-year-old banyan tree on Breach Candy Road collapsed onto a parked vehicle early on Wednesday.

The incident led to the closure of one traffic lane until around 10.30 am while civic workers cleared the fallen tree. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed civic officials.

Traffic disrupted

The tree, located in the BMC's 'D' Ward jurisdiction, blocked one lane of the busy road and disrupted traffic. Civic workers rushed to the spot after receiving an alert and cleared the fallen tree on a war footing, restoring traffic movement by around 10.30 am, officials said.

"Our team immediately reached the site and took nearly four hours to remove the massive tree and clear the road," a D Ward civic official said.

Photo Credits: Vijay Gohil

Tree weakened over time

Civic sources said the six-decade-old banyan tree had become structurally weak, with its roots deteriorating over time. The heavy rainfall is believed to have triggered the collapse.

Fortunately, the vehicle struck by the tree was carrying empty gas cylinders, preventing what could have been a major accident. The vehicle belongs to a nearby gas agency and is regularly parked at the location, officials said. He added that a new tree would be planted at the same spot.

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Assistant Municipal Commissioner of D Ward, Santosh Salunkhe, said only one lane was affected and traffic was restored within four hours after the tree was removed.

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