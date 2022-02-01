Mumbai: Railways to complete last leg of adding two new rail lines on Thane-Diva starting February 4-6

This week, Railways will complete the last leg of adding two new rail lines on Thane-Diva starting February 4-6 for 72 hours. But unknown to many, work on two new rail lines of 5th and 6th on Western Railway, has also resumed.

One of the vital works for constructing the much delayed 5-6 rail lines, meant to segregate suburban and long distance trains on Western Railway, is underway at Mahim. In fact on the night of February 1 the WR authorities will close the staircase of the foot over bridge.

According to sources in WR, the work of demolishing the platforms of old Harbour line at Mahim station began almost a week ago. "We will be closing the staircase on old Harbour line platforms 5/6 at Mahim of FOBs on both south and north from the night of February 1. This is with connection of construction of 5th-6th rail lines," said a WR official on condition of anonymity.

The closing of this FOBs is only part of the work. The authorities have already demolished the old platforms on the Harbour line. This is part of adding two lines and linking it at Mahim. They will also create stabling lines and yard remodelling there.

The fifth-sixth rail lines between Mumbai Central and Borivali stations has been stuck for over a decade. The authorities had linked the 5th line from Mahim to Santacruz at a cost of Rs 10 crore. However locals opposed as it was passing through burial ground. Later the alignment was re-planned and has been taken via Bandra Terminus.

The project cost that was around Rs 430 crore in 2008; has shot to Rs 920 crore or so. The fifth and sixth lines are needed to separate suburban rail from long-distance.

The WR officials claim the biggest reason for delay in constructing the lines is encroachment next to tracks and difficulty in availing land. The work on 5-6 lines is going at a painstakingly slow pace, largely due to lack of political will to clear encroachments on rail land.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 07:05 AM IST