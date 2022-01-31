SWR’s computer lab at multi-disciplinary Zonal Railway Training Institute, Dharwad inaugurated

Multi-Disciplinary Zonal Railway Training Institute, Dharwad is the only Zonal level Training Institute of South Western Railway, catering the Training Needs of SWR Employees.

In view of upgrading the skills of all the staff in using the Computers and IT Applications, SWR has set up the well-equipped computer lab at MDZTI- Dharwad. This Lab is installed with the initiatives of Principal Chief Operations Manager Hari Shankar Verma and he inaugurated it on January 25, 2022.

The Lab has 25 high end computers having the internet facilities. Speaking on the occasion, Hari Shankar Verma has urged that, the Lab shall be fully utilized to upgrade computer IT related skills of SWR employees. This will be improving productivity of human resource of SWR. Chief Traffic Planning Manager H. M. Dinesh and Principal Smt. Saira Nasareen were present during the occasion.

General Manager, Sanjeev Kishore has lauded the efforts to upgrade the training infrastructure which plays vital role in enhancing safe train operations and prompt service delivery.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 12:27 AM IST