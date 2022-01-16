Mumbai: Railways report 84% cases of theft out of total crime reported in 2021

The efforts of the police machinery in Mumbai Railway have paid off in 2021 with the suburban network of MMR recording 19 per cent lesser cases as compared to that of 2020. Out of a total of 6720 cases reported in 2021, over 84 per cent of cases were theft cases.





"Around 84% crimes on Mumbai railways reported in last year were of theft," said senior GRP officials attributing this to their decision of recording lost or missing items as ‘stolen’.



According to data provided by GRP, “During the year 2021, a total of 6720 cases were reported in the suburban section of MMR as against 8292 cases were reported in 2020. Out of 6720 cases reported in 2021, over 84 per cent ie 5839 were theft cases.

Maximum cases--870--- reported in Kalyan GRP jurisdiction followed by --797-- in Thane GRP jurisdiction. On Harbour line, Wadala GRP on top and a recorded a total of 409 cases in 2021. In the Western region Borivali GRP on top with 575 cases reported in 2021 followed by Vasai GRP with 558 cases.

Similarly in 2021 Dadar GRP recorded 654 cases, Kurla GRP 490, CSMT GRP 488, Andheri GRP 351, Mumbai Central GRP, 344, Bandra GRP 330, Panvel GRP 251, Churchgate GRP 153 and Vashi GRP 161, Karjat GRP 78 and Palghar GRP recorded 68 cases.



During the year, 70 missing cases were reported in the Jurisdiction of Mumbai GRP, off these 60 traced. Similarly, 10 cases of kidnapping were also reported in the Jurisdiction of Mumbai GRP in 2021, of these 9 were detected



In 2021 total of 48 cases of crime against women including 37 molestation and 11 cases rape were reported in the various police stations of Mumbai GRP in 2021, which is also slightly lesser than 2020. In 2020 total of 53 cases of crime against women were reported in the various police stations of Mumbai GRP, including 50 cases of molestation.





Apart from that 1543 children's were found unattended in 2021 at the various railway stations as well as in trains in the jurisdiction of Mumbai GRP, off 1397 were handed over to their parents, rest were placed in juvenile homes.





However 10 cases of murder, 6 attempts to murder and 620 cases of robbery were reported in 2021 but lesser cases of chain snatching, bag lifting and pick-pocketing were reported in the government railway police jurisdiction of Mumbai as compared to 2020.

In 2021 total of 2908 cases of pic pocketing and 773 cases of bag lifting were reported. However, in 2020, 4322 cases of pic pocketing and 904 cases of bag lifting were reported in Mumbai GRP jurisdiction.



“Mumbai railways has a policy of not turning away a single complainant and encouraging registration of offences,” said a senior GRP officer. About 84% of all crimes on state railways last year were thefts.





“The crime rate in the railway area is much lower than before. The railway police want to maintain this. That system is being maintained by dividing the area and taking responsibility.” said Quaiser Khalid, Mumbai GRP commissioner.

Mumbai railway police had an 85% detection rate of robberies in the current year with an overall crime detection rate of 38 per cent.

" Out of 620 cases of robbery reported in different police stations of Mumbai GRP in 2021, 528 were detected, which is 15 per cent more than 2020. In 2020 total of 584 cases of robbery were reported off these 409 were detected" said officials.



Similarly, out of a total of 6720 cases reported, 2585 cases were detected in 2021 as at the rate of 38 per cent, which is 17 per cent more than 2020. In 2020 out of total of 8292 cases reported, only around 21 per cent i.e. 1706 were detected.





